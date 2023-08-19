ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 366,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

