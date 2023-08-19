Marie Mendoza Sells 1,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

