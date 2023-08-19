Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

