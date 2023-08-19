Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Marine Products Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE MPX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.19.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
