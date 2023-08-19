Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 12,328,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,555,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

