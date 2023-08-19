Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.68. 914,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,033. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

