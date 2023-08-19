MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Head to Head Review

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Bénéteau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.65 $58.21 million $3.24 8.08 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.0% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 8.10% 64.21% 32.92% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MasterCraft Boat and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus price target of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Bénéteau has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

