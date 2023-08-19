Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,763. Materialise has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Materialise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 240,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

