Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King boosted their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Materion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.