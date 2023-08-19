Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 442,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,236. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

