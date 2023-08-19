McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

