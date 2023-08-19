McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,079. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

