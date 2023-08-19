Mdex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

