Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 0.8%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €1.92 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.88 ($2.04). 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.87 ($2.03).

Medigene Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.88.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

