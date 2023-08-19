MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediWound Trading Down 2.1 %

MDWD stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 4,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

About MediWound

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.