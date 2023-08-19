Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria Sells 712 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $37.53 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.