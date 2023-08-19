Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

