Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

