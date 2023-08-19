Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of MSB opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

