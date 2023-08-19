Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $1,253,161.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $283.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

