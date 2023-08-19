Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,347,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,445,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.82 and a 200 day moving average of $241.78. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,387 shares of company stock worth $12,444,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 836.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 120.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.