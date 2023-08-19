Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and $116,162.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00006468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,987,562 coins and its circulating supply is 21,560,844 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,987,562 with 21,560,844 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.64931465 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $108,718.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.