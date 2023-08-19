Michael L. Hance Purchases 411 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) insider Michael L. Hance acquired 411 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.66 per share, with a total value of $24,931.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,265.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

