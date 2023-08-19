Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 328.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

