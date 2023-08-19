Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 4th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.64.

About Microequities Asset Management Group

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

