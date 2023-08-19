Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 4th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.64.
About Microequities Asset Management Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microequities Asset Management Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.