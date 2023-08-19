Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,563,000 after acquiring an additional 194,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $63.59 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

