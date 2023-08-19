Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 2,355 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,404.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

MPB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

