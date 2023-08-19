Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.95. 490,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. Middleby has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $447,225. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

