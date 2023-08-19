Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.00. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 216,030 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 484,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,903,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 160.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,838 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,873,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

