Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $268,763.73 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

MODN opened at $27.79 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Model N by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

