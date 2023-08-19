Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $314.23 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

