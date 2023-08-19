Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.