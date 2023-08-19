Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $68.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $144.47 or 0.00555244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00246297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00722560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,320,251 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

