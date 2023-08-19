Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 5th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Monro has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monro by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $12,790,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $12,975,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

