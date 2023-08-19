Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

MNST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 3,319,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

