Moonbeam Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $142.89 million and $1.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,080,713,087 coins and its circulating supply is 712,866,291 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

