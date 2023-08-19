Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE VMI opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.13 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.