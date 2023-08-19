Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

