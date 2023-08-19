Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.