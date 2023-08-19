Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON opened at $324.06 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

