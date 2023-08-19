Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

