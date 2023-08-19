Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

