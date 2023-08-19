Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

