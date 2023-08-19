Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,783 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Enbridge by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 191.43%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

