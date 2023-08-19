Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. Masimo’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

