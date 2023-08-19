Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.18 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

