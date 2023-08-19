Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 324,802 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

