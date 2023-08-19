Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 6,649,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.