MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

