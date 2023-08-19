Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $277.73 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

