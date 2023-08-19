MovieBloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,498,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

